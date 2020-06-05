Daniel Boone National Forest waiving some recreational fees June 6, 7, and 13











Fees at multiple recreation areas in the Daniel Boone National Forest will be waived on select dates in order to help promote National Fishing and Boating Week and National Get Outdoors Day.

Officials announced Friday that fees will be waived at all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds on Laurel River Lake and Cave Run Lake on June 6 and 7.

June 13 is National Get Outdoors Day.

All fees will be waived at recreation areas in the national forest, with the exception of concession–operated sites and reserve group-use areas.

These include all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds on Laurel River Lake, the Natural Arch Scenic Area, and Appletree Shooting Range in McCreary County.

Camping fees will be waived for the evening of June 13 at Backcountry camping in Red River Gorge in Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties, and Barren Fork Horse Camp in McCreary County.

More information is available on the Daniel Boone National Forest Facebook page, and the national forest website www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf.