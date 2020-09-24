Daniel Boone National Forest waives fees for National Public Lands Day Saturday, Sept. 26











In honor of National Public Lands Day, the USDA Forest Service will waive fees at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas other than concession-operated sites on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Established in 1994, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands. On the fourth Saturday of every September, the American people are invited to volunteer their time to help restore and improve national public lands around the country.

“In honor of National Public Lands Day, I ask that our visitors take a couple minutes out of their visit to do something good for our national forest,” said Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen. “Small things like picking up trash along your hike or making sure that your campsite is clean and tidy when you leave can have a profound effect on an area and help us preserve it for years to come.”

Visitors who take advantage of the fee waiver are invited to join the online National Public Lands Day event hosted on the Daniel Boone National Forest’s Facebook page. They can participate by sharing pictures or videos of them taking action to restore or improve the Daniel Boone National Forest during their visit.

On Saturday, September 26, no fee is required at any of the following day-use sites:

Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

On the night of Saturday, September 26, overnight camping fees are also waived in the following locations:

Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

Claylick Boat-in Campground – Rowan County

Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

For up-to-date information on the Daniel Boone National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf/ or Facebook at www.facebook.com/danielboonenf/ or Twitter at www.twitter.com/DanielBooneNF