Daniel Boone National Forest recreation sites to begin reopening on June 3

While officials emphasized that it is tentative, most of the day-use sites, such as picnic areas and shooting ranges, are among the facilities scheduled to open on that day.

The developed campground areas are tentatively scheduled to open on June 11.

Most boat launches, trails and the general forest area have remained open to hiking, biking, boating, dispersed camping, hunting, fishing, etc.

“Closing any site for any reason is not one we take lightly, but protecting our visitors and employees remains our highest priority. We are approaching re-opening with safety in mind,” said Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen. “We are looking forward to seeing our recreation sites being enjoyed by the people from the communities we serve.”

These projected opening dates may vary depending on circumstances, and it may be necessary to not open or to close areas again if conditions change.

Those with existing campground reservations through www.Recreation.gov will be notified via email and/or text message if there are any changes.