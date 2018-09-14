Daniel Boone National Forest, Kentucky state parks offering accommodations to hurricane victims













Daniel Boone National Forest, Kentucky’s state parks, and the City of Williamsburg are working to accommodate individuals forced to evacuate in the face of Hurricane Florence.

Officials with the national forest announced that the campground fees have been waived.

Kimberly Bonaccorso, spokesperson for Daniel Boone National Forest, said campsites at Holly Bay and Grove recreation areas along Laurel Lake are available.

While there is normally at 14 day limit to stay at one site, Bonaccorso said that too has been waived.

More information about the campsites in the Daniel Boone National Forest is available by contacting the forest service at (859) 745-3100.

Kentucky’s state parks are offering discounted rates to any east coast state resident seeking shelter from the hurricane.

The rates apply to both the campsites and the lodges at parks such Cumberland Falls.

The revised rates will be available until Sept. 30.

“An out of state driver’s license is all that is needed at check-in to receive this rate,” officials stated.

Park locations and phone numbers are available at https://parks.ky.gov.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said fees for those fleeing the hurricane have been waived at the Kentucky Splash Campground.

“We are letting them stay for several days until they can get back on their feet and get back home,” Harrison said.

The campground remains open even though the waterpark is closed for the season.

Harrison said Friday there are five people at the campground at the moment, including one man from South Carolina.

“It is him, his clothes, three dogs and a car. He has no camper,” Harrison said.

Harrison said employees at the welcome center at the state line have been asked to inform those coming from the Carolinas that the campground is available.