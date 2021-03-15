









Daniel “Boone” Hamblin, age 60, of Highway 511, Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin. Daniel was born on November 21, 1960 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Claude and Nannie (Dale) Hamblin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his cousin, Mike Hamblin.

He is survived by his children, Hannah Nicole Hamblin and Zachary Troy Ray Hamblin of Corbin; mother of his children, Shonna Hilbert of Mt. Washington, Kentucky; special friend, Tammy Brock of Williamsburg; several brothers, nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.