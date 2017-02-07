By Staff

Dan P. Frye, Jr., 68, of Gray passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

He was born May 18, 1948, in Detroit, MI.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dan P. Frye, Sr. and two sisters: Deloria Lundy and Gaylain Ballard.

He is survived by his mother, Hazel Blankenship; six sisters: Violet Owens Williams, Vivian Owens and husband Paul, Agnes Holder and husband Wayne, Deborah Smiddy and husband John, Retha Ledford and husband Ricky, and Pamela Gatlin and husband Coy; and one brother; Timothy Frye and wife Susan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services and burial will be private and officiated by Bro. Hugh Eddie Gunter.

Hart Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.