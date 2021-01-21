









Dan Campbell Jr., age 56, of the Wooldridge community, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at St. Thomas Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. He is survived by his mother, Shirley McNealy Campbell.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, January 20, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with Rev. Francis Dople Jr. and Rev. Jerry Yancey officiating. Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge, TN. Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.