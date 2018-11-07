Dan Ballou loses race for seat on the Kentucky Supreme Court













34th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Dan Ballou will remain on the bench in Whitley and McCreary counties after losing his bid to serve on the Kentucky Supreme Court Tuesday night.

The 11-year veteran judge was defeated by Court of Appeals Judge Debra Hembree Lambert by a margin of 95,463 to 51,137 in the 27-coounty race.

In Whitley County, Ballou garnered nearly three times the number of votes as Lambert, 6,007 to 2,011.

Ballou also won McCreary County by a sizeable margin, 3,773 to Lambert’s 877.

“To my supporters in this campaign, I want you to know I am honored and humbled by the confidence you placed in me and I thank you for your support and for your work and for your prayers throughout,” Ballou posted on his campaign Facebook page at approximately 9:15 p.m. “My family has been so blessed with the new friends and extended family we now have through this wonderful journey.”

Ballou offered his congratulations to Lambert, thanking her for a great campaign.

Ballou thanked God for the freedom in the United States that allows citizens to go to the polls and choose their leaders.

“Our freedom does in fact come from God,” Ballou wrote. “Our nation’s wealth, prosperity and liberty comes from God. He has blessed us and shed His grace upon us.”

“God Bless each and every one of you,” Ballou added.