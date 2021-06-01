









Damon Longworth, age 55, of Corbin, Kentucky departed this life unexpectedly on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on August 5, 1965 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Don and Ollie Mae (Muncy) Longworth. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Longworth.

He is survived by three children, Angelica Longworth of London, Kentucky, Justin Johnson of Newport, Tennessee and Angella Elliott of Hickory, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Abel, Haile, Brianna, Greyson and Dylan; sister, Carrie Horn (Lance) of Irving, Kentucky; two brothers, Donnie Longworth (Hilda) and Edward Longworth of London, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends after 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 1, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 2, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Hines officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.