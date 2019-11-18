









Damon Lewis, age 56, of Millertown Road, Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin. He was born on August 18, 1963 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Dewey Lewis and Geraldine (Reeder) Lewis.

He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Lewis of Barbourville; three sisters, Betty Payne of Rockholds, Norma Smith (Freddy) of Rockholds and Darlene Sharp of Williamsburg; three brothers, Dewey Lewis of Rockholds, Raymond Lewis of Rockholds and Billy Lewis of Barbourville; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Monday, November 18, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Logan officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Youngs Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.