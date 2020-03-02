









Dallas W. Jones, 86, of Corbin, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Beech Tree Manor at Jellico, TN.

Born in Corbin, he was a son of the late Raymond and Melda Wyatt Jones and also predeceased by a sister, Doris Trett.

Dallas served in the U.S. Army earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He worked at Hall-Watson Furniture Co. for 56 years; he was manager for most of that time and co-owner for his last 20 years. He belonged to Poplar Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ruth Jones; three sons, Larry Jones (Peg) of Georgia, Rick Jones (Cathy) and Denny Jones (Pam), both of Corbin; six grandchildren, Caleb and Drew of Georgia, Ben of Lexington, Eric (Bendra) of Corbin, Andrew (Allison) of Lexington, and Faith of Corbin; a great-grandchild, Greyson, of Corbin; a sister, Brenda Elliott (Dorman) of Corbin; and a brother, Darrell Jones (Sue) of Arkansas.

Visitation for Dallas will begin at 5 pm on Tuesday, March 3 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. His funeral will follow there at 7 pm with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. He will be buried privately at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

Messages to the family may be sent to www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.