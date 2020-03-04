Dallas Jones remembered fondly by former boss, co-owner at Hall-Watson Furniture











A Corbin native who spent more than 50 years at Hall-Watson Furniture, including 20 as the co-owner, has died.

Dallas Jones passed away Saturday at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico, Tennessee at age 86.

Jones spent 56 years working at the furniture store that was located on the corner of Roy Kidd Ave. and Depot Street until 2009 when it was closed.

“He was everything you could hope for as a right–hand man. He was honest and as dependable a person as could be,” said Paul Jones, who was no relation to Dallas, but who co–owned Hall-Watson when Dallas worked there.

Paul said Dallas was generally a very jovial person, but became very serious when a situation called for it.

“He was a jokester,” Paul said of Dallas.

Outside of work, Paul said Dallas preferred to keep his home and garden well-maintained.

“He enjoyed his family and enjoyed life,” Paul said.

The duo regularly spent time outside of work, particularly traveling to furniture market events.

One trip to a market in the Carolinas was made in Paul’s small plane

“I think he made that one trip and that was it. He didn’t like to fly,” Paul said of Dallas.

Paul said the duo was together for 32 years be he retired, leaving Dallas to run the store.

“I think I spent more time with him than any member of my family,” Paul said of Dallas.

“He was an all–around good, solid friend and citizen,” Paul said.

Dallas Jones is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth, three sons, Larry, Rick and Denny, six grandchildren, a great grandchild.

He will be buried at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.