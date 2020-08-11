









Dallas Elizabeth Bray, age 86, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 6, 1934, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to Ora Satterfield and Allie Swain. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Allie (Swain) Satterfield; and husband, R.C. Bray. She was a member of Mt. Ash Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Bobbie Luntsford (Donald) of Williamsburg, Stevie Bray of Williamsburg, and Jennifer Shorter (David) of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren, Donald Luntsford Jr., Shannon Jones, Jessica Mitchell, Robert Allan Carr, Matthew Corbin, James “Buddy” Corbin, and Alicia Phillips; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Oscar Sid Satterfield of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 13, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

