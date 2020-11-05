









D.C. Lindsay, age 83, of Buck Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital in Barbourville, Kentucky. He was born on October 20, 1937 in Clairfield, Tennessee to the late Virgil and Edith (Roe) Lindsay. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Emily (Partin) Lindsay and a sister, Norma Jean Hennitt. D.C. was a member of Boston Baptist Church for over 50 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Kim White and husband Lee of Williamsburg; his son, Michael Lindsay and wife Faye of Williamsburg; six grandchildren, Jacob Kerr, Chasity Williams, Christa Thornton, Casey Barnett, Jonathan White and Michael White; six great-grandchildren, Carter Barnett, Emma Kate Barnett, Benjamin Williams, Hunter Thornton, Conner Thornton and Aubree Kerr; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. on Friday, November 6, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 7, at the Croley Funeral Home with Rev. Marty Bramble officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Moses Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery.

