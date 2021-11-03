









Cynthia Roselynn “Sweet-Pea” Walden, age 39, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin.

Cynthia was born on May 10, 1982 in Jellico, TN to the late Douglas Randall Walden and Lee Ellen (Proffitt) Walden Prater who survives.

Her paternal great-grandparents were the late George Lawrence and Mabel Walden. Her maternal great-grandparents were the late Willie Oscar Proffitt, Sr. and Anna Mae (Corli) Proffitt and Clarence King and Eva (Mefford) King.

In addition to her father and great-grandparents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Patricia (Hatfield) Walden Hicks; maternal grandfather, Lawrence John Proffitt, Sr.; two uncles, Lawrence “Larry” Proffitt, Jr. and Warren Proffitt; great-uncle, Jesse Walden; and first cousin, Warren Cusick.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Raigan Proffitt, and fiancé, Jordan Silcox, and granddaughter, Josephine Annalise Silcox, all of the White Oak Community of Campbell County, TN; mother, Lee Ellen (Proffitt) Prater, of Knoxville, TN; sisters and brothers, Douglas Walden, Anthony Walden, Danielle Walden, Jacob Walden, and Amber Walden; paternal grandfather, Eddie Joe Walden, of Knoxville, TN; maternal grandmother, Jean (King) Proffitt, of Jellico; aunts and uncles, Joe Walden, and wife, Angela, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jeremiah Walden, of Knoxville, TN, Cynthia Diane Proffitt, of Jellico, Vera Lynn (Proffitt) White, of Knoxville, TN, and Stuart Anthony Proffitt, and wife, Sara, of Jellico; great-uncle, Willie Proffitt, and wife, Frances (Sowders) Proffitt, of Corbin, KY; great-aunt, Gracie (Proffitt) Dunagen, and husband, Leamon; best friend, Billie Lay, of Jellico; special long-time friend, Mike Johnson, of Jellico; several nephews and nieces, numerous first cousins, and a host of friends, neighbors, and other relatives to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday evening, November 10, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will immediately follow on Wednesday, November 10, at 8:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Bargo officiating. Special singing will be provided by Mr. Reed Elliotte.

Interment will follow on Thursday afternoon, November 11, at 2:00 p.m. in the Jellico Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Stuart Proffitt, Jordan Silcox, Wesley Proffitt, Anthony Walden, Douglas Walden, and Tony Proffitt.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.