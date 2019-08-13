CVAD district receives 2019 Excellence in Regional Transportation Award











The Cumberland Valley Area Development District in London, KY has been awarded a 2019 Excellence in Regional Transportation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for the City of Williamsburg, KY Bicycle and Pedesterian Master Plan.

The plan was developed by Jessica Bray, Regional Transportation Planner, with the Cumberland Valley ADD, as well as Katherine Lay, Health Educator, with the Whitley County Health Department. It was adopted by the City of Williamsburg in 2018 to help plan for future goals in health, transportation, and safe communities.

NADO is a Washington, DC-based association that promotes programs and policies to strengthen local governments, communities, and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery, and comprehensive strategies. The Excellence in Regional Transportation Awards showcase organizations for noteworthy projects and practices in rural and small metropolitan transportation planning, program delivery, and special initiatives. Award winners received national recognition at the 2019 National Regional Transportation Conference in Columbus, Ohio on June 17, 2019.

According to NADO President Scott Koons, Executive Director of the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council in Gainesville, Florida: “The Excellence in Regional Transportation Awards highlight the important results of programs and projects like the City of Williamsburg, KY Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. Such initiatives are central to fostering quality of place, facilitating economic vitality, and improving mobility in our nation’s communities by promoting effective transportation planning and networks.”

For more information about the award-winning project, contact Jessica Bray at 606-864-7391. The plan can be viewed by visiting http://www.cvadd.org/bike-pedestrian-plans.html. For more information on NADO, be sure to visit www.nado.org.