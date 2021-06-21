









Curtis “Sonny” Rains, age 85, of Emlyn, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Ky.

He was born August 11, 1935 in Whitley County, Ky., to the late George and Dessie Barton Rains. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Rains; father- and mother-in-law, Arden and Fronia Caddell; brothers-in-law, James Burke, Kenneth Strunk and Clay Faulkner; and a nephew, Curtis Lee Burke.

He was a member of the Emlyn Church of God and the Williamsburg Masonic Lodge #490 F&AM.

He is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Linnea Rains of Emlyn, Ky; two children, Karen Schoonover (Jeffrey) of Abilene, Texas and Curtis Rains Jr. of Emlyn, Ky; two grandchildren, Zachary Schoonover and Logan Schoonover; two sisters, Carrie Strunk and Martha Burke, both of Williamsburg, Ky; sister-in-law, Lois Faulkner of Williamsburg, Ky; nephew, Billy Burke of Williamsburg, Ky; niece; Teresa Lambdin (Jimmy) of Williamsburg, Ky; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 23, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Harold Long officiating. Interment will be in the Emlyn Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 23 until funeral hour at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg has been entrusted with these arrangements.