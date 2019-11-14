









Curtis Cheek, age 98, of Francie Canada Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab Center. Curtis was born on March 11, 1921 in London, Kentucky, to the late James and Sarah (Sasser) Cheek. He was a World War II veteran having served in the CCC Corps.

He is survived by two sons, Tim Cheek and Mike Cheek (Mellisa) of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Kurtis Cheek (Jaycea) and Keisha Middleton (Richard) of Williamsburg; three great-grandchildren, Lilyan Middleton, Luke Middleton and Gatlin Cheek; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Thursday, November 14, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, November 14, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greg Hubbard officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Walker Cemetery.

