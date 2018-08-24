Cumberlands’ Sigma Pi Sigma chapter inducts new members













University of the Cumberlands’ chapter of Sigma Pi Sigma recently held an induction ceremony for its new members. The presiding officer for the ceremony was Mr. Dage Spinning, 2017-2018 president of the chapter.

Three members were inducted into the chapter: Mr. Steven Ronald Novack, Mr. Jacob Alexander Smith, and Ms. Abby Leigh Walker.

Chapter officers for the 2018-2019 academic year were elected as follows: President: Ms. Abby Walker, Vice-President: Mr. Jacob Smith, and Secretary/Treasurer: Mr. Steven Novack.

Sigma Pi Sigma is the national physics honor society. Chapters are restricted to colleges and universities of recognized standing that offer a strong physics major. Students elected to membership must attain high standards of general scholarship and outstanding achievement in physics. Founded in 1921, Sigma Pi Sigma is an affiliated society of the American Institute of Physics and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Sigma Pi Sigma is also a member of the Association of College Honor Societies. The Cumberlands chapter was installed as the 469thchapter in May 1998.