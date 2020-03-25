Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Cumberlands provides meals to those in need

Posted On 25 Mar 2020
While the University of the Cumberlands has closed its campus due to COVID–19, its food service has partnered to help provide meals during the crisis.

Between March 24 and May 2, Pioneer College Caterers will prepare and deliver hot meals to the Williamsburg Senior Center and Williamsburg Independent School’s Family Resource Center for distribution to those in need.

“In times of great trials, it is important to find moments of light,” said Cumberlands President, Dr. Larry Cockrum. “Our campus community instantly changed when our residence halls closed and our in-seat classes moved online for the semester; however, we still have food service staff who want to work, food to share, and the ability to provide meals to those in need in our community.”

Cumberlands has a tradition of serving the Williamsburg community through PatServe. The meal distribution initiative demonstrates the University’s continued commitment to the local community and the Appalachian region.

