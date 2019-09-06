Previous Story
Cumberlands plans 9/11 memorial service Wednesday, Sept. 11
Posted On 06 Sep 2019
The University of the Cumberlands will be hosting a 9/11 memorial service next to the Hutton School of Business on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 12:15 p.m.
Community members are welcome to attend. The UC band will perform a few songs and members of the University’s new ROTC program will be present to raise the flag.
The service will include a moment of silence in honor of those who lost their lives in the attacks on 9/11/2001.
The service is expected to conclude at 12:45.