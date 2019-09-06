Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Cumberlands plans 9/11 memorial service Wednesday, Sept. 11

Posted On 06 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

The University of the Cumberlands will be hosting a 9/11 memorial service next to the Hutton School of Business on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 12:15 p.m.

Community members are welcome to attend. The UC band will perform a few songs and members of the University’s new ROTC program will be present to raise the flag.

The service will include a moment of silence in honor of those who lost their lives in the attacks on 9/11/2001.

The service is expected to conclude at 12:45.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

University of the Cumberlands staff participate in BRIGHT initiative

Posted On 06 Sep 2019
, By
0

UofC hosting expert on America’s religious roots

Posted On 06 Sep 2019
, By
0

Cumberlands to offer free textbooks for on-campus undergraduate students

Posted On 05 Sep 2019
, By
0

Shoes 4 the Soul provides 450 school kids with new shoes

Posted On 04 Sep 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal