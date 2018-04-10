Cumberlands PA program hosts mock interview day













University of the Cumberlands’ (UC) Physician Assistant (PA) Program recently hosted its annual “mock interview day,” during which local healthcare providers conducted unofficial job interviews for PA students in the program’s Cohort II, helping the students practice skills for future interviews in the medical field.

“We are grateful that the community leaders take part in helping to both prepare our student professionally as well as provide potential employment opportunities,” said Dana Campbell, director of UC’s Physician Assistant Program. “An interview can be the make-or-break moment for a qualified candidate to get selected out of the many who apply. This campus event gives our students real-life experience, allowing them to be prepared for that moment.”

Representatives from KentuckyOne Health, Appalachian Regional Healthcare, and Jellico Community Hospital visited Cumberlands’ campus to assist with the event. Representatives hosted unofficial interviews with PA students, during which they assessed the students’ résumés, appearance and poise, skill presentation, delivery and language.

“Our students are fortunate to have Kentucky and Tennessee medical leaders give their time and experience, helping them be well prepared for their entry into the work force,” said Campbell.

The University of the Cumberlands Physician Assistant Program is ARC-PA accredited and started accepting applications beginning April 1. For more information, visit ucumberlands.edu/health-science.