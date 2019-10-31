Cumberlands launching associate’s degree program in nursing











The University of the Cumberlands announced Tuesday the launch of a new associate’s degree program in nursing.

The program begins January 2020, and applications are currently being accepted at ucumberlands.edu/adnursing.

“With the addition of this associate’s degree, Cumberlands is providing students a clear, affordable path to a career in nursing,” said Dr. Larry L. Cockrum, President of University of the Cumberlands. “From foundational knowledge to the professional expertise of our advanced degrees, students can obtain the training they need to succeed in a variety of medical and leadership settings.”

The associate’s degree in nursing program is four semesters in length (classes offered in spring and fall) and will prepare students to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination – Registered Nurse (NCLEX-RN). Classes will be held in seat with lecture recordings available, making the program accessible to student-athletes, working adults, etc. Students will begin clinical training during the first semester of the program and will have completed a total of 720 clinical hours upon graduation.

“This degree program is just one of several ways Cumberlands is working to serve our region through healthcare,” said Cailen Baker, Director of Nursing. “The new Forcht School of Nursing has enabled us to launch this associate’s degree program, opening up another job market for residents of Appalachia. That speaks volumes of the profession as a whole, but also to Cumberlands’ mission of serving others with honor and integrity. What better way to serve than through nursing?”

The addition of the associate’s degree in nursing program provides students with a complete career pathway within the Forcht School of Nursing at Cumberlands. Students can now train to become a Certified Nurse Aid (CNA), receive their associate’s degree in nursing (RN), obtain their undergraduate RN to BSN degree, and pursue a Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP). The RN to BSN and MSN-FNP degrees can be completed online, allowing students to work while pursuing the degrees.

The Forcht School of Nursing was made possible through a generous gift from Terry and Marion Forcht. Learn more by visiting ucumberlands.edu/adnursing.