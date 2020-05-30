Cumberlands keeps tuition, room and board flat for 2020/21











The University of the Cumberlands has announced that in-seat undergraduate tuition and room and board will remain the same for the upcoming academic year.

The announcement comes as the University continues working to make a quality education accessible for students from all backgrounds. In addition to offering one of the lowest tuition rates in Kentucky at $9,875 per year, Cumberlands is offering free textbooks for all in-seat undergraduate students starting this fall, according to a UC release.

The school also recently announced that prospective students are no longer required to take the ACT or SAT to apply for admission. The application process remains simple and is available at ucumberlands.edu/apply.

When the University announced it was reducing tuition by 57 percent in September 2018, it was impossible to predict that a global pandemic would hit two years later, disrupting the finances of higher education institutions and students around the world. Though Cumberlands, like every institution, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, its financial team is working to ensure that students are impacted as little as possible. One way to do that is to keep tuition rates stable, the release noted.



Besides that, to Univeristy of the Cumberlands President Dr. Larry Cockrum, a promise is a promise, the release stated.



“When I announced that we were cutting tuition by 57 percent, I promised students and families that we would do our best to keep our education affordable,” said Cockrum. “These last few months have brought many unexpected challenges. But we remain committed to our students, one hundred percent. By maintaining our tuition pricing, we hope to provide some stability in these highly uncertain times.”

Quentin Young, Chief Financial Officer, said the University has been working overtime to meet the needs of students.

“We are thankful to be in a financial position to maintain tuition for the upcoming year,” said Young. “Many families are experiencing financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. We recognize the challenge this presents for prospective college students as they look at the coming semester and wonder, ‘Can I afford it?’ We hope maintaining our current tuition and room and board rates helps them answer ‘yes’ with confidence.”

University officials are currently making plans regarding summer orientation and preparing campus for student to return to class this fall.