Cumberlands hosts Patriot Preview Day













High school students invited to tour campus Saturday, March 2

University of the Cumberlands is excited to welcome all high school students and their families to Patriot Preview Day on March 2, 2019.

Patriot Preview Day is held only twice a year and is an opportunity for high school students and their guardians to get an inside look at what life is really like at the University. A brief Q-and-A panel hosted by Cumberlands offices will be provided, plus guided campus tours and other events special to Patriot Preview Day. To register, visit ucumberlands.edu/patriot-preview-day.

“Patriot Preview Day is a great day for students and families to see what makes Cumberlands special,” said Chase Davis, Director of Undergraduate Enrollment at Cumber-lands. “It’s always exciting to see the connections between new and current students. Visitors could be meeting their future best friend, spouse or mentor! I’m excited to see what special things happen at Patriot Preview Day this spring.”

Potential Patriots will check in at the top level of the Boswell Campus Center that morning. A brief introduction of the schedule will follow in the Gatliff Chapel to start the day.

Breakout sessions covering financial aid, housing, student services and campus activities will be held for guardians.

Meanwhile, high school students will have the opportunity to split off into groups and talk peer-to-peer with Cumberlands students. Visitors will then have the opportunity to tour campus, meet with professors and learn more about academic departments. A free lunch will be provided for all Preview Day participants.

“I thought the campus was beautiful, my leader was really cool and everyone was really friendly,” said Makayla Durham, a sophomore at Cumberlands, about her Preview Day visit. “I enjoyed the professors too; they were all really nice.”

Cumberlands will be competing in a number of athletic events on Preview Day, and all are welcome to attend the matches.

The baseball team faces off against Huntington University at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. The Cumberlands softball team will play both Union College and Lawrence Tech.