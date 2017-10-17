Posted On October 17, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

University of the Cumberlands (UC) recently held its 2017 Homecoming Alumni Luncheon, during which alumni, faculty, and staff were invited to reconnect, enjoy a buffet lunch, and honor esteemed faculty and alumni.

Those honored included: Dr. Chin Tan and Dr. Lisa Lyford, this year’s Student Government Association Honored Professors; Wendell Wilson, ’64, who taught, coached, and served in the Leslie County School District for 40 years, recipient of this year’s Alumni Appreciation award; Dr. John Broome, who taught and worked at the University for 48 years, the Honorary Alumnus; Jacob Moak, ’11, and wife Dr. Brook Moak, ’11, the Young Alumnus and Young Alumna of the Year; Georgetta Gannon, ’85, Chief Financial Officer of BONEAL and member of the BONEAL Enterprise Executive Management Team as Alumna of the Year; and Keith Gannon, ’85, President, CEO, and majority owner of BONEAL as Alumnus of the Year, as well as the luncheon’s keynote speaker.

During his address, Gannon reminisced about the day he and his wife first stepped onto campus as students.

“We walked in as two wide-eyed freshmen. We were just glad to be here,” Gannon recalled.

He continued, remarking on how the University had initiated “an incredible transformation” in Williamsburg and in the lives of its students. He shared a story of how his trigonometry professor tutored him privately and encouraged him to meet his potential, noting how the faculty and staff at UC continue to display a commitment to serving their students and local community.

“The bottom line is, Christian service is what permeates this place,” Gannon stated.

Dr. Larry Cockrum, President of the University, highlighted the University’s notable achievements of the year. President Cockrum listed, among other accomplishments, how the University received its first international accreditation last spring, was recognized as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education, upgraded several athletic facilities during summertime, earned recognition in the NAIA through numerous athletic rankings and scholar-athlete awards, was named the safest college campus in Kentucky, and reached record enrollments for the fall, spring, and summer semesters. He admitted, though, that he realizes most students are probably most excited about the University’s switch in food services, since retail food concepts are now available on campus.

Upon the luncheon’s conclusion, attendees were welcome to participate in the homecoming events occurring throughout campus. Residence halls were opened for alumni to revisit the rooms they once called home, and Patriot fans young and old were invited to this year’s homecoming football game against Union College.

Following the game, spectators were invited to watch fireworks displayed over the stadium.