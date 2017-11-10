Cumberland woman charged with driving drunk with a child in the vehicle

A Cumberland woman was allegedly driving while intoxicated with mixed drink in a cup and an eight-year-old, who was in the front seat, early Tuesday evening, according to a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department release.

About 7 p.m., Deputy Jonas Saunders responded to a report about a possible wreck along I-75 near the eight-mile marker in the northbound lane.

Saunders located a Chevy Cobalt alongside the interstate with a damaged passenger side and a front right wheel rim in contact with the pavement.

The driver, Crystal Miller, 38, allegedly told Saunders that the car had overheated, but he could sense the strong odor of alcoholic beverages about the vehicle and spotted a bottle of vodka in plain view, according to the release.

Although she was on the shoulder of the northbound lane, Miller told Saunders that she was returning from Indiana.

In the front passenger seat of the vehicle was an eight-year-old. In the rear passenger area was an adult male, Terry Sibrava, 44, of Cumberland.

Miller was allegedly unable to complete field sobriety tests and refused a portable Breathalyzer test, the release stated.

“During the investigation, Deputy Saunders located a mixed drink in a cup and three bottles of liquor. Miller eventually admitted to colliding with the rear of a tractor trailer,” according to the release.

“Deputy Saunders also located what’s believed to be marijuana in the door compartment where Sibrava was seated.”

Saunders charged Miller with first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs and possession of a open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

The operating a motor vehicle while under the influence charge includes an aggravating factor, which was having a child under 12 years of age in the vehicle.

Saunders charged Sibrava with endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Both were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where they were still incarcerated as of 4 p.m. Friday.

The child was released to the care of a family member, and did not sustain any physical injuries during the collision.

Deputy Brian Hensley assisted at the scene.