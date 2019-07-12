Cumberland Valley Cruise-in set for Saturday in Corbin











After being washed out in June, the Cumberland Valley Cruise-in will return to downtown Corbin on Saturday.

The display of classic and custom rides from motorcycles to Mack trucks will take place from 4-8 p.m. along Main Street.

The featured vehicle Saturday will be motorcycles. There will be a special section of the street set aside for motorcycle owners to display their rides.

“We would like all of the local motorcycle clubs, and anyone that has a motorcycle, to come on out,” said Chris McQueen, one of the event organizers.

The event is open to anyone with a ride they would like to show off.

“We don’t care if it is a tractor or a bus,” McQueen said. “We are even seeing some people that are bringing older model tractor-trailer trucks. It is cool to see.”

In addition to the vehicles on display, the even features classic music from Gary’s Sound Machines, train rides for kids and adults, games and prizes for kids and adult, giveaways and cash prizes.

Food and craft vendors will be set up at NIBROC Park.

“It will be held rain or shine, but they are giving really good weather for Saturday,” McQueen said.

The event is free and open to the public.

More information is available on the Cumberland Valley Cruise-in Facebook page.