By Dean Manning

The warmer weather has kicked off cruising season and the first Cumberland Valley Cruise-In of 2017 will take place Saturday at Cumberland Falls State Park.

The first of four scheduled events will begin at The Corbin Center.

Cars, trucks, motorcycles, and any other street-legal vehicles are welcome to be entered in the cruise to the falls portion of the event.

Vehicles will line up at 10 a.m. with the vehicles leaving for the falls at 10:30 a.m.

“If you think your car is a hot rod or classic, or if you have a tractor, motorcycle or even lawn mower that you want to show off, bring it,” said Chris McQueen, one of the event organizers. “We accept all entries.”

McQueen said the parade to the falls has become as popular at the cruise-in with people pulling off of areas along U.S. 25W to watch.

“Over the last couple of years, the number of people has increase as word is getting out,” McQueen said. “We have three to four miles of classic cars. “Every type of car you can think of and every era.”

Children are also encouraged to bring their model cars to show off during the event.

McQueen said new to the cruise-in is the theme area.

At each of the cruise-in’s a different make will be featured.

Saturday’s event is “General Motors and Corvette Central.”

A special area of the falls parking lot will be allocated to show off those vehicles.

The June 1 cruise-in will feature “Mopar Madness” for all things Mopar and Dodge.

“The July 8 cruise-in will feature the “Hot Rod Rally.”

The Oct. 7 cruise in will feature the “Ford and Mustang showcase.”

June and July’s events will be held on Main Street in Corbin. The October event will return to the falls.

McQueen said food will be available and music will once again be provided by “Gary’s Sound Machine.”

There will also be games, different drawing and door prizes.

McQueen said while the weather is forecast to be sunny and in the 70’s, the event is typically held even in the rain.

“If it is pretty bad, we could cancel,” McQueen said advising those planning to attend to check the cruise in Facebook page for updates and information.

Because the cars will take up most, if not all of the falls parking lot, McQueen said organizers have made arrangements with park staff for a shuttle service.

Signs will be posted designating the parking areas. Shuttles will take visitors to the event and back to the parking area.

McQueen said organizers have a couple of new things planned for 2017.

On Friday night, organizers will be hosting a block party in the parking lot behind Sanders Park in Corbin.

“It is just something to get everybody prepared and pumped up for the cruise in,” McQueen said adding the event will kick off about 5 p.m.

To wrap up the season, organizers will host the First Annual Corbin Auto Swap Meet and Car Corral.

The event will be held on Nov. 11 at The Corbin Center.

In addition to the car show, individuals are welcome and encouraged to bring any extra parts or accessories that they are looking to sell, or come down and see if they can find a bargain.

“If you are looking for something or have something auto related, bring it,” McQueen said.