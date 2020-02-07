Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Cumberland River expected to crest Saturday morning in Williamsburg

Posted On 07 Feb 2020
By :
Tag: , , ,

Flooding continues to ravage parts of Whitley County and Williamsburg as the Cumberland River continues to swell. As of about 9:30 a.m., Briar Creek Park was mostly underwater as was the playing surface at the University of the Cumberlands football stadium.

According to the National Weather Service, the Cumberland River had risen to 31.28 feet as of 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is expected to crest at 32.5 feet at 7 a.m. Saturday. Major flood stage is considered to be 32 feet.

The record flood in Williamsburg occurred on April 7, 1977, when the Cumberland River crested at 35.03 feet.

As of late Thursday afternoon, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported the following road closures in Whitley County due to high water.

• KY 1804 mile points 0.0-5.493
• KY 2996 mile points 3.4-3.766
• KY 1064 mile point 1.5
• KY 92 mile point 31.776-32.399

The News Journal will post further updates as they become available.

