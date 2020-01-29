Cumberland River Behavioral Health installing community food pantry











Cumberland River Behavioral Health in north Corbin is stepping up its service to the community by installing a community food pantry outside the building on American Greeting Card Road.

The pantry box will be installed in the parking lot near the entrance to the building.

“Because of safety reasons, we didn’t want to put it too close to the road,” said Jennifer Beach, Targeted Case Manager at Cumberland River, who has led the effort to make the food pantry a reality.

The pantry has three shelves to hold assorted items of food and toiletry items. Individuals are welcome and encouraged to take what they need, and donate what they can.

In addition to community support, Beach said she will be working with officials at Christian Appalachian Project in Gray to ensure the pantry remains stocked.

“One of the reasons we decided to add the pantry was our location, while the other was need,” Beach said.

“We have a lot of clients whose main concern is not having enough food,” she said.

Along with the items, Beach said the pantry will contain information about available services for those in need.

“Individuals are also welcome to come inside during business hours to speak with someone about available resources,” Beach said noting her job is to help people find housing.

Beach said officials at Cumberland River have been working for six months on the food pantry after receiving approval to install it.

“We had to locate someone who could build it,” Beach said, noting it was a recovering addict, who was homeless at one time, but has since turn his life around that performed the work.

Beach said while there are several similar community food pantries in Corbin, this is the first one in the north Corbin area.

“We are excited to have one,” Beach said. “Hopefully, the other offices will do it.”