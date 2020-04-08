Cumberland River Behavioral Health holding virtual scavenger hunt in Whitley County











Have a little spare time on your hands? Bored sitting at home? Are your kids upset that they won’t get to participate in an Easter egg hunt this year due to social distancing restrictions because of COVID-19?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, and I am sure several of you probably did, then you may want to keep reading this story at a virtual scavenger hunt that will soon be taking place in Whitley County.

“Easter is a special time of year for everyone, no matter how big or small. With social distancing, celebrating is a little different this year. With that being said, our Community Green Dot Team would like to invite everyone to participate in a socially distant scavenger hunt. We have 12 blue and green eggs on posters that will be hidden around Williamsburg and Corbin on Thursday, April 9, and Friday, April 10,” Savanna McKiney, a rape crisis educator and advocate for Cumberland River Behavioral Health, said in a news release.

All the eggs will be visible from your car, and participants are urged to follow all Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations when hunting the eggs.

Those, who find all 12 eggs, will receive a special Green Dot prize by mail.

The eggs are green for Community Green Dot in addition to being in empathy for those lost to COVID-19 and all the healthcare workers during this difficult time, the release stated.

The blue represents awareness for Child Abuse Awareness Month, which is all of April.

Those wanting to take part in the virtual scavenger hunt are encouraged to check the Cumberland River Green Dot Facebook page to look for clues about where the eggs are hidden.

“Once you find the eggs, take a picture of the egg and use our hashtags at the bottom of the egg to share the picture to social media. Happy hunting!” McKiney wrote.

Cumberland River officials will count the number of pictures with the hashtags from each person, and there will be info on Facebook about contacting the organization through e-mail to provide them with a mailing address.