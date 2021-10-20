Cumberland Mint Gaming Hall officially under construction











The race to build the Cumberland Mint Gaming Hall is now underway.

Local and state officials gathered in Williamsburg Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new facility with Keeneland officials.

The horse racing facility is expected to create 213 jobs for the Whitley County community.

“Kentucky is the undisputed horse capital of the world, with a long and rich history here in the commonwealth. Today’s announcement shows the best days for horse racing and tourism in our state are still ahead of us,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Cumberland Mint is bringing expanded investment and jobs to Southeastern Kentucky, ensuring that the amazing economic momentum we are seeing is reaching every corner of our commonwealth.”

The facility is the product of a joint venture between Keeneland and Kentucky Downs – ECL Corbin LLC.

The Cumberland Mint project is projected to be a $90 million investment.

While ground has been broken on the Williamsburg facility, the ground remains solid in Corbin.

The Cumberland Mint Gaming Hall will be located in Williamsburg just off Exit 11, but the race track will be located in Corbin off of the Corbin Bypass near the intersection of Allison Boulevard and Buchanan Boulevard. Officials noted that ground is expected to be moved on the track in the next several months.

“We are thrilled to continue our investment in the commonwealth and build off the model at Kentucky Downs to grow the racing product for all breeds, and we are appreciative of the community embracing this project and look forward to the positive impact to the region,” said ECL Corbin LLC partner Ron Winchell.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison described the groundbreaking as a moment mayors dream about.

“This is kind of one of those days as mayor that you dream about,” said Harrison. “This is something, a facility, that is going to come to our community. As nice as it is going to be … it’s phenomenal. I can’t wait until it is open.”

Harrison said that the facility will be an economic and tourism boost that will be felt throughout the community.

“There are a lot of things that we don’t know are going to spawn off from this,” said Harrison. “I am just totally stoked about this.”

After travelling to the county for the second time in less than a week, Beshear described Whitley County as amazing.

“This is an amazing county filled with incredible people that have worked with my administration on a day to day basis,” said Beshear. “I think this is a bigger and better chance at prosperity for this region than most of us have seen in our lifetimes. It comes with the responsibility of realizing it, of grasping it, and of making it happen. But, I have got to tell you, I think we have the group to do that.”

Construction on the Cumberland Mint Gaming Hall is expected to be complete in late summer 2022.