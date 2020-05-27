Cumberland Falls State Resort Park reopening on June 1











Cumberland Falls State Resort Park and Natural Bridge State Resort Park along with most of Kentucky’s other state parks are reopening for business on June 1, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.

With the exception of Lake Cumberland State Resort Park, Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park and Buckhorn Lake State Resort Parks, which are being used to provide temporary housing for low acuity COVID-19 patients, the Kentucky Tourism, Art and Heritage Cabinet will also reopen all state resort parks, recreational parks, lodges and cabins for normal business hours beginning June 1, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Park guests will be required to follow social distancing and public health guidelines.

Guests were allowed to begin making reservations on Tuesday.

On April 3, Gov. Andy Beshear limited all state parks to daytime use only, and closed lodging and campgrounds at all state parks. On April 9, Beshear ordered Cumberland Falls and Natural Bridge both to close due to a large number of park visitors.

All campgrounds will open June 11. Campers must have self-contained campers or RVs with bathrooms because campground bathrooms and bath houses will be closed.

Restaurants at open resort parks will also be open on a carry out basis only, according to a notice on the state’s state park website.

Museums and historic sites will remain closed.

Playgrounds, swimming pools and beaches will all remain closed.

All park guests are required to use social distancing, wear masks covering their mouth and nose and to not visit a park if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.