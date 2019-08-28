Cumberland Falls State Resort Park gets ‘Best in Kentucky’ awards











Kentucky Living Magazine announced its “Best in Kentucky” Awards Thursday at the 2019 Kentucky State Fair, and seven Kentucky state parks were recognized, including Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.

“We’re proud of all of our Kentucky State Parks and the people who work there,” Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland said. “We appreciate being recognized by our guests.”

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park near Corbin received a pair of second place awards for long weekend getaway and day trip. Cumberland Falls is the home of a beautiful waterfall, 125-feet wide and 65-feet high, which also produces a “moonbow” during a full moon. The park has a lodge, cottages, restaurant, campground, hiking trails and many other recreational activities.

My Old Kentucky Home State Park in Bardstown received first place in the historic site category. The centerpiece of the park is Federal Hill, a mansion completed in 1818 by the Rowan family. Tours of the home and special events are offered throughout the year. The park also has a golf course and campground.

Other Kentucky State Parks recognized were:

John James Audubon State Park in Henderson received second place for museum.

Green River Lake State Park near Campbellsville received second place for camping spot.

Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park near Burkesville received third place for golf course and for house boating lake.

Natural Bridge State Resort Park at Slade got third place for place for adventure.

Barren River Lake State Resort Park at Lucas received a third place award for public hunting/fishing area.

For more information about these and other Kentucky State Parks, visit www.parks.ky.gov