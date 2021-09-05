Cumberland Falls State Park named best destination for a long weekend getaway











Once again Cumberland Falls State Resort Park has made Kentucky Living’s Best in Kentucky winners list.

Ahead of the ‘Best in Kentucky’ issue of Kentucky Living in September, the 2021 Best In Kentucky Awards Show, hosted by Miss America 2000 Heather French Henry, premiered on Kentucky Living’s YouTube channel and Facebook Live on Aug. 26.

Since the awards began 12 years ago, Kentucky Living readers have annually cast votes to choose their favorites in categories ranging from food and beverages to destinations and outdoor activities.

Cumberland Falls at Cumberland Falls State Park took home the first place award in the destination: long weekend getaway category and third place in the outdoors: place for adventure category.

Cumberland Falls took second place last year in the best day trip category.

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is already in Kentucky Living’s Hall of Fame for scenic view.

“Proven favorites enter Kentucky Living’s Best in Kentucky Hall of Fame by winning first place for three consecutive years. Once in the Hall of Fame, always in the Hall of Fame,” Kentucky Living noted previously on its website.

Kentucky Living magazine is published to improve the quality of life for a community of people who take pride in thinking of themselves as Kentuckians and knowledgeable electric co-op members.

Since the creation of Kentucky Living in the late 1940s, the magazine has been proud to uphold those values as it serves more than one million readers in print, and countless more on KentuckyLiving.com, the company wrote on its website.

Kentucky Living is the most-widely circulated print publication in Kentucky. Among the celebrity presenters on the awards show were several Kentucky Living columnists, the legendary Byron Crawford, Around the Table cooking writer Heather Bilyeu and Great Outdoors columnist Ken McBroom.

Each year, Kentucky Living invites readers to cast their votes for hometown favorites in 25 categories, ranging from destinations and food, to outdoor activities and beverages.

“The Best in Kentucky Awards are a celebration of our hometowns, our people and our favorite places,” said Joe Arnold, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives’ vice president of strategic communications. “Electric co-ops are led by, belong to and were built by local Kentuckians in the communities they serve. These awards are a fantastic reflection of this community spirit.”