Cumberland Falls State Park hosting ‘All About Moonbows’ Friday night











Cumberland Falls is unique in the western hemisphere in that it is the only place on this side of the planet where the phenomena known as the moonbow occurs.

With this Friday, Jan. 10 marking the first opportunity to see the moonbow in 2020, officials at Cumberland Falls State Park will be hosting a special program detailing the moonbow.

“All About Moonbows” will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the former Moonbow Café near the gift shop. It is free and open to the public.

“This is focused on the basics such as what the moonbow is and how to photograph it,” said Olivia Immitt, Programs Services Leader at the park.

The program will include a Power Point presentation followed by questions and discussion concerning the moonbow.

Immitt said the moonbow is scheduled to be visible between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“Generally speaking, it becomes visible about two hours after the moon rises because that is when it gets above the cliffs,” Immitt explained.

However, Friday’s forecast calls for rain.

“I’m really hoping the weather will change,” Immitt said. “Even when it is cloudy on moonbow nights, if there is a break in the clouds that lets the moon show, the moonbow may become visible.”

Immitt said the upper platform is the best viewing area when attempting to catch the moonbow. That area is ADA accessible.

More information about the moonbow, including the viewing schedule for 2020, and the park is available online at the Cumberland Falls State Park website, or on the park’s Facebook page, or by calling (606) 528-4121.