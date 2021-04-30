Cumberland Falls Spring Cleanup rescheduled for Saturday, May 1











After storms delayed the first attempt in March, the PRIDE Spring Cleanup at Cumberland Falls has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 1.

Volunteers are invited to pick up litter along Hwy. 90, as well as side roads near Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.

Volunteers are asked to pre-register. They will be assigned a location to clean, to allow for social distancing. Only volunteers who are in the same group will clean at each location.

To pre-register, contact the PRIDE office at 888-577-4339 or PRIDE@centertech.com. An online pre-registration form is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/149336921753.

In person, you can pre-register at these locations: McCreary County Library, McCreary County Tourism Office, Whitley County Courthouse, Corbin Library and Corbin Tourism Office.

On May 1, pre-registered volunteers should pick up their cleanup supplies between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. at one of the registration stations conveniently located near the spot where they will clean.

Volunteers who do not pre-register may participate. On May 1, they should check-in between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. at the Cumberland Falls Visitor’s Center.

All volunteers should dress appropriately for working outdoors in the weather that morning. Sturdy shoes are recommended. PRIDE will provide trash bags, disposable gloves and safety vests.

The event is a partnership among PRIDE, Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, McCreary County Fiscal Court 109 Board, Whitley County Fiscal Court, McCreary County Tourism, Corbin Tourism & Convention Commission, Whitley County Tourist Commission and Sheltowee Trace Outfitters.

The Cumberland Falls Cleanup is part of the PRIDE Spring Cleanup campaign across 42 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky, which is sponsored by Outdoor Venture Corporation.