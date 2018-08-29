Cumberland Falls receives multiple ‘Kentucky’s Best’ awards













As part of the 2018 Kentucky State Fair, Kentucky’s Best, as voted upon by readers of “Kentucky Living” Magazine were announced and Cumberland Falls State Park took home three awards among those presented to tourist destinations across the Commonwealth.

The falls, known as the “Niagara of the South” won the award for “Best Selfie Spot.”

In addition the park finished second behind Mammoth Cave for “Best Day Trip,” and third place behind Mammoth Cave and the Louisville Zoo for best “Family Day Trip.”

“It is terrific that the people of Kentucky have recognized us like that,” said Cumberland Falls Park Manager Jeff Mounce.

Mounce said when it comes to selfies, it is not just about pictures featuring the falls in the background.

“The fire tower is a pretty cool spot. Once you get on top of that, you can see a long way in every direction,” Mounce said.

Mounce said officials with the parks department in Frankfort are constantly checking social media for pictures featuring #kentuckystatepark, #cumberlandfalls, or similarly hashtaged pictures.

“When they find really good pictures, they may request permission to share it on the park’s social media,” Mounce explained.

As with the pictures, Mounce said visiting the park is about more than seeing the falls.

Horseback riding, white water rafting, gem mining hiking and picnicking are just a few of the attractions that are available.

“Sheltowee Trace offers whitewater excursions along the Cumberland River that last eight hours. There is also the rainbow mist ride, which will get you right up next to the bottom of the falls. That is 30 to 45 minutes depending on how fast the people in your group paddle,” Mounce explained.

Mounce stated there are hiking trails for all abilities and skill levels, taking you to all areas of the park.

Mounce said park officials are focused on upgrading the existing infrastructure of the park facilities. The projects include: A new roof on the main lodge, new bathrooms at the falls area, and a new camp store at the campground.

More information about all that Cumberland Falls has to offer is available online at the park’s Facebook page, website, or by calling the park at (606) 528-4121.

Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said in her ongoing effort to establish Corbin as a tourist destination, Cumberland Falls is one of the biggest marketing tools she has.

“The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is humbled and elated that one of the many crown jewels of our area has received this wonderful honor! This award is a true testament to all of the outstanding vacation opportunities that Corbin has to offer,” Kriebel said.