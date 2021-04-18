Cumberland Falls prepares for summer











Cumberland Falls State Park is making plans to welcome guests as tourism officially kicks off in Kentucky.

Joe Mounce, park manager at Cumberland Falls, said the Falls is providing educational opportunities for visitors and students throughout the entire world without the need for travel because it is utilizing virtual platforms.

The Falls Youtube channel has videos discussing an array of topics such as bears, coal, trees, and more.

Mounce said that if visitors view the videos prior to coming to the park, “they will have a much deeper experience if they already know what the park has to offer before they get here.”

While visitors can now view many of the sites virtually, the two most popular in person attractions at the park include the horseback riding stables and the parks gift shop, which overlooks the Niagara of the South.

“At the riding stables, riders 5 years of age and up can enjoy a 45-minute guided ride through some of the prettiest trails you will ever see,” said Mounce. “In the gift shop, you can find the perfect souvenir or that special gift for a loved one in your life that will make the memory of your visit last for years to come.”

One of the newest attractions at the Falls includes gem mining.

“We are always searching for the next attraction that can add to the overall experience for our guests and the gem mining attraction does just that,” said Mounce.

Visitors can pick up gem mining supplies at the gift shop. A variety of option are available including arrowheads and shiny gems.

Mounce said he recommends staying a couple of days when visiting the park, but if time does not allow, he said the park is still a great spot for a picnic or short hike.

The most well-known attraction at the park is Cumberland Falls, a 60-foot water fall also known as the Niagara of theSouth. It is the only location in the Western Hemisphere where on full moons a moonbow is visible.

The park offers a variety of lodging options, including the DuPont Lodge, cabins, cottages and campsites.

Because of COVID-19, the park has implemented some restrictions and guidelines for the safety of visitors.

“Masks are required in all buildings and wherever social distancing cannot be maintained,” said Mounce. “The pool is also limited to lodge, cottage and campground guests to help with overcrowding. The restaurant is also operating at reduced capacity and or carryout only depending on current guidelines.”

Moonbow dates for 2021 are April 24, 27, 28, 29, 30; May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28; June 22, 23, 24, 25, 26; July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25; Aug. 20, 21, 22, 23, 24; Sept. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22; Oct. 18, 19, 20, 21, 22; Nov. 17, 18, 19, 20, 21; and Dec. 16, 17, 18, 19, 20.