Cumberland Falls park inviting visitors to create leap year frog craft Saturday

Posted On 27 Feb 2020
Cumberland Falls State Park is offering a hopping good way to celebrate leap year.

Visitors are invited to stop by the visitor’s center and craft a marshmallow frog.

“It is basically a play on the leap year pun,” said Olivia Immitt, Parks Program Services Leader.

Between 2 and 3 p.m., visitors may come to the Brunson Center as it is now known, across from the falls giftshop.

“It takes about 10 minutes to craft,” Immitt said adding that visitors are welcome to make multiple frogs if they wish.

In addition to marshmallows, toothpicks, chocolate chips and green food coloring are used to make the frogs.

“We will provide everything free of charge,” Immitt said.

Visitors of all ages are welcome and encourage to come out and make a frog or frogs.

More information is available by contacting the park at 528-4121.

