Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Cumberland Falls park hosting hike to Pinnacle Knob Fire Tower Saturday

Posted On 27 Feb 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

With spring fast approaching, Cumberland Fall State Park is kicking off hiking season Saturday evening with a trek to Pinnacle Knob Fire Tower.

At 5 p.m., participants will leave from the park lodge to the trailhead.

Olivia Immitt, Parks Program Services Leader, said the hike is seven-tenths of a mile in each direction.

Once at the tower, participants will enjoy the sunset before hiking back to the vehicles.

“The first half of the hike is relatively flat. The second half is an incline,” Immitt said of the trail.

Participants are asked to bring water and a flashlight, and to wear closed toe comfortable walking shoes.

The event is free and open to the public. More information is available by contacting the park at 528-4121.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Cumberland Falls park inviting visitors to create leap year frog craft Saturday

Posted On 27 Feb 2020
, By
0

Cumberland Falls State Park hosting ‘All About Moonbows’ Friday night

Posted On 08 Jan 2020
, By
0

Governor Bevin visits Cumberland Falls to sign ‘Refreshing the Finest’ park funding bill

Posted On 24 Apr 2019
, By
0

Cumberland Falls receives multiple ‘Kentucky’s Best’ awards

Posted On 29 Aug 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal