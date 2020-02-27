Cumberland Falls park hosting hike to Pinnacle Knob Fire Tower Saturday











With spring fast approaching, Cumberland Fall State Park is kicking off hiking season Saturday evening with a trek to Pinnacle Knob Fire Tower.

At 5 p.m., participants will leave from the park lodge to the trailhead.

Olivia Immitt, Parks Program Services Leader, said the hike is seven-tenths of a mile in each direction.

Once at the tower, participants will enjoy the sunset before hiking back to the vehicles.

“The first half of the hike is relatively flat. The second half is an incline,” Immitt said of the trail.

Participants are asked to bring water and a flashlight, and to wear closed toe comfortable walking shoes.

The event is free and open to the public. More information is available by contacting the park at 528-4121.