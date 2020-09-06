Cumberland Falls makes Kentucky Living’s 2020 best list











Once again Cumberland Falls State Resort Park has made Kentucky Living’s 2020 Best in Kentucky winners list.

“The votes are in, and the readers of Kentucky Living, the most widely-circulated publication in the Commonwealth, have chosen the 2020 winners in the magazine’s 11th Annual Best in Kentucky awards,” Kentucky Living wrote in a news release.

“Each year, Kentucky Living invites readers to cast their votes for hometown favorites in 25 categories, ranging from destinations and food, to outdoor activities and beverages. The winners are then published in the September issue of Kentucky Living, the flagship publication of Kentucky’s electric cooperatives.”

Cumberland Falls placed second in the Best Day Trip category.

Mammoth Cave National Park was the first place winner in the category and Evan Williams Bourbon took third place honors.

The winners were announced during a special virtual awards show hosted by Heather French Henry and sponsored by Cave City Tourism, which took place Aug. 27.

The full listing of the winners and video of the awards show can be viewed on KentuckyLiving.com.

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is already in Kentucky Living’s Hall of Fame for scenic view.

“Proven favorites enter Kentucky Living’s Best in Kentucky Hall of Fame by winning first place for three consecutive years. Once in the Hall of Fame, always in the Hall of Fame,” Kentucky Living noted on its website.