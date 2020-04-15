Cumberland Falls is one of five state parks that will be utilized by first responders











Cumberland Falls State Resort Park has been closed indefinitely to the public until the COVID-19 pandemic is over due to large crowds that had been gathering there, but this doesn’t mean that the park isn’t going to be utilized.

On April 3, Gov. Andy Beshear limited all state parks to daytime use only, and closed lodging and campgrounds at all state parks, and on April 6 he announced that the state would begin allowing first responders and front-line health care workers to quarantine in cabins at state parks in five locations across the commonwealth, which would allow them to quarantine away from their families and other loved ones if necessary.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office confirmed Monday afternoon that Cumberland Falls State Resort Park would be one of the five parks utilized for this.

“It’s a good use of those state parks and we’re excited to do it,” Beshear said..

First responders and health care personnel interested in accommodations should contact their local emergency management operations center or visit kyem.ky.gov .

During his daily briefing Thursday afternoon, Beshear announced that he was ordering the closure of Cumberland Falls State Resort Park and Natural Bridge State Resort Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had to make the tough decision to close Natural Bridge State Resort Park and Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. Again, we are trying to keep as many of our state parks open for people to hike and get outside and get exercise. It helps with physical, emotional and intellectual health. Where we have seen crowds gather in a way to where we know we have to take action in those individual places we are taking action. So, folks, let’s make sure we aren’t using state parks to congregate. Everywhere that we see that we will have to continue to take action,” Beshear said.