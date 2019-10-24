Cumberland Falls Farm hosting Hammer-in forging event Saturday











Would-be blacksmiths and blade smiths, or anyone who has ever had the desire to pick up a hammer and forge a piece of metal will have that opportunity Saturday at the second annual Cumberland Falls Farm Hammer-in.

General Manager Dale Stewart said he has been to similar events in southern Ohio and Lexington, and thought it would be a good way to bring together area smiths, and those interested in learning to forge metal.

“I saw how Southern Ohio Forge and Anvil’s club operated and thought it would work well here,” Smith said. “Everybody was nice and helpful.”

In addition, Stewart said shows such as History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” have led to an increasing interest in forging.

In addition to the cost of even basic equipment, would-be smiths are reluctant because they don’t have the knowledge.

“That is what inspired last year’s hammer-in,” Stewart said was the desire to bring experienced smiths and those newcomers together.

Gauging by the response the even has generated on social media, Stewart said he expected to have five to six forges going.

“We had 30 people show up last year. Based on the response we have this year, we may have 600 this year,” Stewart said.

However, there is no plan as to what the smiths will be making at a particular forge at a particular time.

“It will be driven by the interest of the crowd,” Stewart said.

The smiths will be demonstrating their skills in both blacksmithing and blade smithing, including his wife, Audrey, who will forge a bracelet.

For those interested, they will have the opportunity to pick up the hammer and even try to forge a piece of metal.

Stewart said he would ultimately like to have forging classes being taught, and to have an active local club.

“We are trying to get to that point,” Stewart said.

The hammer-in will be held 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Cumberland Falls Farm at 2216 Ky. 90 off of U.S. 25W.

More information is available on the Cumberland Falls Farm Facebook page, or by calling (606) 523-2652.