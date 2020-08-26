Cumberland Arts Collective promoting ‘Art Drop Day’ on Tues., Sept. 1











Each year, on the first Tuesday in September, artists all over the world participate in something called Art Drop Day. The event sees people creating different types of art – drawings, paintings, sculptures, songs, poems, etc. – and leaving them for others to find.

This isn’t just a regular scavenger hunt, however. Once a person decides where to leave their art (remember to get permission!) they will then leave clues for others on social media using the hashtag #ArtDropDay. Once somebody finds your art, they are supposed to post about it on their social media account(s) using the same hashtag. This way, people can find each other and, through their art, connect with someone that maybe they never would have otherwise.

Locally, the Cumberland Arts Collective group is hoping to see several folks in our area get involved in Art Drop Day 2020. Collective member Mike Hall spoke about it recently, saying, “This all started a couple of years ago. You just create a piece of art – whatever you want – and you fill out the form. Attach that to your art, leave it somewhere, and leave clues on social media to see if people will find it.”

Hall said this can be done any time of year, but the first Tuesday in September has become a specially designated day for artists to participate on a worldwide scale. And the title of “artist” does apply to literally anyone, by the way.

“We have members of our group who aren’t the most artistically gifted people,” Hall explained. “But we still encourage everyone to participate, no matter who they are. Everyone has at least some talent. Maybe it’s in drawing, or photography, or even just writing out a positive note to someone.”

“This is just something fun to take everyone’s minds off of the pandemic, so definitely do not be discouraged by a lack of artistic talent.”

To participate in Art Drop Day next Tuesday, simply cut out the form found in the Aug. 26 print edition of the News Journal (page A-9) and follow the instructions. For more information on the Cumberland Arts Collective, search for them on Facebook. Additional forms can be printed off from there as well.