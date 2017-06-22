By Dean Manning

Five area fire departments were called to Ky. 26 in Woodbine Thursday after a locomotive on a northbound CSX train caught fire.

Woodbine and Corbin firefighters were initially paged to the scene approximately one mile south of the intersection with Ky. 6 about 5:40 p.m.

Woodbine Fire Chief Rick Fore said smoke was pouring from the engine and electrical compartments of the second of two locomotives attached to the train.

The train was made up of empty coal cars.

Fore said firefighters used foam and dry chemicals to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were on scene until about 7 p.m.

Oak Grove, Rockholds and West Knox firefighters were also paged to the scene.

No one was injured.

Ky. 26 was closed to traffic in the area for more than an hour.