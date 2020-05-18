CSX Corporation to repair rail crossing at KY 904 in Whitley County











CSX Corporation has advised that the railroad crossing at KY 904 (mile point 5.181) in Whitley County will be closed on parts of Tuesday, May 19, and Wednesday, May 20, according to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet release.

Work hours on both days will be from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Motorists may experience delays. A detour will be provided in an adjacent location.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.