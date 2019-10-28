









Crystal Renee Pennington, 45, of Corbin, passed away Thursday evening, October 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Douglas Wayne Greer and Louise Bennett Greer.

Crystal cherished spending time with her daughters and other family members and friends. She liked traveling and being outdoors enjoying nature. She had worked for the First National Bank and Trust Co. of London.

She leaves her two daughters, Ariana Pennington and Arabella Pennington; her brother, Marlon Greer and his family; several aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members who loved her deeply.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 9 pm on Wednesday, October 30 at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Her funeral will be at 1 pm on Thursday, October 31 at the funeral home with Pastor Stephen Griffis and Rev. Ronnie Mitchell officiating.

Burial will follow in the Merrimac Cemetery.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made directly through the funeral home website. To donate please select the red “Donate Now” icon. The family will be given a record of all donations made in Crystal’s memory.