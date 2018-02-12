











Crystal Michelle Asher, 44, of Lonnie Patrick Road, Rockholds, departed this life on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at her home.

She was born on December 13, 1973 in Front Royal, VA.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Ellen “Cookie” Hamilton Brown and a twin brother, Michael Shannon Slater.

She attended Rivermont Baptist Church in Front Royal, VA.

She is survived by her husband, William “Willie” Harris Asher of Rockholds; two sons, Hunter William Asher and Colt Andrew Asher; father, Dennis Michael Brown; brother, Michael Amos Brown of Winchester, VA; sister, Shan Duckworth of Middletown, VA; mother-in law, Wilma Partin and her husband Ricky of Rockholds; father-in-law, Harris William Asher and wife Lisa of Strasburg, VA; brother-in-law, Scott Allan Asher and wife Melissa of Front Royal, VA; sister-in-law, Michelle Binebrink of Strasburg, VA; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, February 14, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter and Rev. Rob Powers officiating.

